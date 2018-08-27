UAE strikes more medals in Asian Games

Emirati player Ali Al Lanjawi got the silver while Emirati shooter Saif bin Futais Al Mansouri stroke bronze, ratcheting to 12 the number of medals clinched by the UAE squad during the tournament, including three gold, six silver and three bronze, nine of which have been earned by the Jiu-Jitsu team, two by the cycling team and one by the shooters.

Humaid Mohammad Al Qatami, Vice-President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, has commended the efforts made by the UAE team participating in the premier sporting event to carve out a befitting place for the UAE among the best of the best in the Asian Games, praising the significant support provided by the UAE's wise leadership for the players and the committee.