UAE Team Emirates launches Vuelta a Espana Campaign with encouraging time trial results

Valerio Conti recorded the fastest time of the team (10:15") just ahead of Dan Martin (10:18") and Fabio Aru (10:19"). Other notable performances came from Norwegian National Road Race Champion, Vegard Stake Laengen (10:22") and his fellow countryman Sven Erik Bystrom (10:25") as well as the Italian trio of Edward Ravasi (10:28"), Simone Petilli (10:36") and Simone Consonni (10:36"). The ITT was won by Rohan Dennis of BMC Racing in 9:40", who will take the Mallot Rojo into Stage 2 later today.

Commenting on the ITT, Fabio Aru said, "I'm happy La Vuelta has started, it's exciting to have the kick off here in Malaga. Overall it was a good TT, in line with my expectations. The most important aspect is having had good sensations while racing. It's the first step of a long and demanding series of tough stages, so let's face them day by day."

Dan Martin added, ‘It’s a pure power course. I say I lost some time on the corners, but there isn’t a lot of time to be made, it’s all about pacing. The first 4k is pure power and favours the bigger guys. I couldn’t care less about the time as I am not here for GC. It was just a good test to see how the legs are. I lost the time by not taking any risks, but I felt good."

Stage 2 will see the peloton ride 163.5kms from Marbella to Caminito del Ray. The hilly route features one intermediate sprint, four categorized climbs and ends with the first of nine summit finishes that will be showcased over the next three weeks.