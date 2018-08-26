UAE harvests seven medals in Asian Games

Faisal Alketbi won the gold medal in the men's-94kg competition while Omar Alfadhli got the men's -62kg silver medal and Saeed Almazrouei bagged the bronze medal.

Total medals won by UAE athletes since yesterday included two golds, four silvers and one bronze.

Faisal Alketbi said,'' Winning the Asian Games gold medal was my dream since childhood.'' Fahad Al Shamsi, CEO of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, honoured Vice President of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla who attended competitions of the second day in the presence of Panagiotis Theodoropoulos,President of the Jiu Jitsu International Federation (JJF), Abdul Mohsen Al Dosari, Acting Secretary General of the General Sports Authority, Brigadier Abdul Malik Jani, Deputy Chef de Mission, and a number of members of the Board of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation.

As the biggest multi-sport games after the Olympic Games, the Asian Games is the most prestigious event organised by the Olympic Council of Asia. The 18th Asian Games is featuring the participation of 10,000 athletes from 45 countries competing in 462 different sports competitions.

The UAE delegation composes of 217 members including 138 athletes competing in 23 individual and team events.

The opening ceremony was held on 18th August, 2018 and the closing ceremony will take place on 2nd September.