Russia to host sixth leg of UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

The prestigious event will be staged for the first time at the Central Moscow Hippodrome, the largest horse racing track in Russia, which was founded in 1834.

A field of 13 strong horses aged four years and above from Russia will compete in the 1,800-metre fillies and mares listed race.

The President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian racing is celebrating the silver jubilee year with 10 races planned across 10 countries with the opening race, held in Egypt on April 14, 2018.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council said the race series had been held for nearly 35 years but it received official status only 25 years ago.

The 7th, 8th, 9th and tenth legs will be held at Doncaster in England (September), Churchill Downs in the USA (September), Casablanca in Morocco (November) and TBC in Saudi Arabia (December). respectively.

Matar Al Yabhouni, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s Committee for the President’s Cup, said the sixth leg in Moscow constitutes a turning point and a valuable, qualitative addition to the world-class President's Cup.

The UAE has become a dedicated supporter of its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994, to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

The series is promoting the UAE's efforts to build global awareness about the purebred Arabian horse and its significant place in the culture and history of the UAE.