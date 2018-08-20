Emirati athletes capable of winning medals in Asian Games: General Authority for Sports

He congratulated the football team on qualifying to the second round and urged players to press ahead to the finals. He anticipated the team would do better after overcoming the nervousness of the first round.

"It is too early to speak about the stakes of the UAE teams in the Games as we are still in day two, but I am confident in the ability of our athletes to win medals in this great event, bringing together teams from 45 countries. The concerned bodies have paved the way for athletes to do their best," he added.

The Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, NOC, and the President of the UAE Delegation, Humaid Al Qattami, visited the UAE delegation in the athletes’ village, accompanied by Al Dosari, Brigadier Talal Al Shinqeeti, Acting Secretary-General of the NOC, and VP of the UAE delegation, Brigadier Abdul Malik Jani.