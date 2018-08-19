AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 promotion campaign starts August 26

Adding to the excitement of the biggest sporting event ever to be held in the UAE, special guests will be on hand to meet and greet fans between from 6.00pm and 6:30 pm. In addition, the first 50 attendees at the Interactive Roadshow will receive complimentary match tickets for the highly-anticipated tournament.

The six-day event will take place in the Star Atrium in one of the world’s biggest shopping malls, Dubai Mall, which is big enough to fit 189 football pitches. While free to all during the August 26th debut and August 31st closing day, a nominal entry fee of AED25 will be in place on subsequent days, which will include a match ticket to the 24-nation tournament in January.

The Interactive Roadshow provides passionate fans an opportunity to learn, play, show off their skills and engage with cutting-edge VR technology in three distinct zones of engagement: The Virtual Zone, The Skills Zone and The Victory Zone.