‘Sharjah Club’ unveils details of 7th ‘Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khaled Al Qasimi Championship’

The conference was held in the presence of several sports officials, the members of the organising committee and representatives of the departments and companies sponsoring the championship.

The championship will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

Six Arab and Gulf teams will participate in the tournament alongside Sharjah, the owner of the land and hospitality. Al Ahly holds the title of the sixth edition of the tournament, which was launched in 2010, which is dedicated to the memory of the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, who gave a lot of sport.