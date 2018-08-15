Group Games at SSC launches #ThankYouSultan

The members of the Group Games has received a grant from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for their remarkable achievements for the season 2017/2018.

Mohammed Obaid Al Hossan, Board Member of the Sharjah Sports Council; Head of Group Games Department, said that the indicative was launched in need to thank the Ruler of Sharjah for his unconditional support to the Club.

Al Hossan also expressed his thanks to Sharjah Sports Council for their continence support.