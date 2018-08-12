Suleiman Al Hajiri: We work in line with Sharjah Ruler’s vision and directives

  • Sunday 12, August 2018 in 8:46 PM
  • Engineer Suleiman Al Hajiri
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Sports Club’s heroes for individual games have harvested more than 550 different medals, 24 of which were gold, in the 2017-2018 sports season.
Engineer Suleiman Al Hajiri, head of individual games department at Sharjah Sports Club said, during the honouring ceremony of the top performers, that the club is run in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to gain presence at world platforms. 
 
He added that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has attached great attention to infrastructure in all areas including sports, a support that has now borne its fruit.