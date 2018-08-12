Suleiman Al Hajiri: We work in line with Sharjah Ruler’s vision and directives

Engineer Suleiman Al Hajiri, head of individual games department at Sharjah Sports Club said, during the honouring ceremony of the top performers, that the club is run in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to gain presence at world platforms.

He added that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has attached great attention to infrastructure in all areas including sports, a support that has now borne its fruit.