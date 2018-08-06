UAE Armed Forces Jiu-Jitsu team wins 9 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo

The UAE Armed Forces team won four gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

The team praised the great support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which resulted in many achievements for the team at Asian and International levels. They also lauded the great efforts of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation in organising a number of tournaments in the country as well as promoting the game in all the emirates and discovering new talents.