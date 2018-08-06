UAE Armed Forces Jiu-Jitsu team wins 9 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Armed Forces team won 9 medals in the 4th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu- Jitsu Championship which was organised by the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation at Ota Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The event witnessed the participation of more than 695 players from 43 countries.
The UAE Armed Forces team won four gold, three silver and two bronze medals.
 
The team praised the great support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which resulted in many achievements for the team at Asian and International levels. They also lauded the great efforts of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation in organising a number of tournaments in the country as well as promoting the game in all the emirates and discovering new talents.