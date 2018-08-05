SWSF organises sports summer camp for children

The camp, which houses 250 children, is aimed at benefitting children during the summer holiday and educating them about the importance of sports activities in sharpening and developing their physical and intellectual skills.

The camp, which runs from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (From Sunday to Thursday), includes exciting sports, entertainment and cultural programmes that take children away from the boring routine.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of SWSF, said: "We seek to provide a suitable sports environment for children to make good use of their summer vacation in the best possible way.”

She added that the camp’s activities increase children’s awareness and develop their physical and intellectual abilities, as well as build confidence between families and the Foundation.