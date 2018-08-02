‘Al Batayeh Club’ concludes its summer programme

The closing ceremony of the four –week programme themed "Your holiday is different’ saw the presence of Mohammed Abdullah bin Helis, chairman of Al Batayeh Miunicipal Council and Hamad bin Hamouda Al Kitbi, chairman of Al Batayeh Cultural and Sports Club, Saeed Al Ajel member of the Sharjah Sports Council, Director of Community Activities and Events, and a number of officials and parents.

At the ceremony, Mohammed Abdullah bin Helis hailed the success of the programme in achieving its objectives thanking all those who contributed to the success of the programme.

Before the close of the ceremony participants were honoured.