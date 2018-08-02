‘Sharjah Children’ summer camp concludes in style

At the ceremony, Consul-General of Japan Umezawa Akima delivered a speech in which he outlined the attendees about Japan and its most important characteristics and the general conduct and ethics of the Japanese society.

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres, honoured the Japanese consul and 200 participants in the camp.

In her remarks on the sidelines of the closing ceremony, Al Kaabi said Sharjah Children’s Centres seeks to harness all the potentials and energies to build the future generation. She explained that the various activities held at the camp took the children beyond the geographical borders of the UAE where they learnt about the Japanese culture, stressing that children acquired new skills thanks to colorful and wide-ranging workshops.