UAE confirms significant presence in 18th Asian Games in Indonesia

A total of 138 male and female athletes will represent the country across 23 sports.

"We confide in the capabilities of our athletes," said, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, at a press conference in Dubai Thursday.

"It is a great opportunity for all athletes to provide their best and compete to achieve honourable results and titles with the presence of nearly 10,000 sportsmen from across the continent.

"We at the National Olympic Committee count on our athletes participating in the grand event to boost UAE's overall ranking."

During the conference, members of the UAE delegation to the games were announced, headed by Humaid Al Qattami, Vice President of the NOC.

The UAE will compete in football, basketball, shooting, equestrian, athletics, judo, jujitsu, taekwondo, karate, wrestling, weightlifting, archery, fencing, cycling, golf, sailing, canoeing, table tennis, rugby sevens, jet ski, triathlon, swimming and bowling.

The national football team play in Group 5, which is comprised of South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia and Bahrain. UAE will encounter Bahrain in the opening match on August 10th, then the Malaysian team on August 12th, South Korea on August 15th, before facing Kyrgyzstan team in the final round.

The UAE basketball team will compete against the Philippines on 16th August, Syria on 21st August, and Iran on 25th August.