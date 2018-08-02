Lt.Col. Mohammed Al Shamsi calls on public to support 6th Dawahi Summer tournament

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi of the Community Police Department and the supervisor of the tournament said that the opening match between Al Qara’en and Al Muwafajah ended with the victory of the first, with a score of 1-0.

The second day of the tournament witnessed two matches, with Al Rifa winning the 3-0 win over Al Nakhilat, while the second match between Al Falaj and Al Ramtha teams ended in a scoreless draw

Lieutenant-General Al-Shamsi called on the public to support the tournament and the participating teams.