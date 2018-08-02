Lt.Col. Mohammed Al Shamsi calls on public to support 6th Dawahi Summer tournament

  • Thursday 02, August 2018 in 9:27 PM
Sharjah 24: The 6th Dawahi Summer tournament , organized by the Sharjah Police in cooperation with the Districts and Villages Affairs Department and the Sharjah Municipality, saw two matches in its second day. The matches were played in an atmosphere of competition and high sporting spirit.
 In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi of the Community Police Department and the supervisor of the tournament said that the opening match between Al Qara’en and Al Muwafajah  ended with the victory of the first, with a score of 1-0.
 
The second day of the tournament witnessed two matches, with Al Rifa winning the 3-0 win over Al Nakhilat, while the second match between Al Falaj and Al Ramtha teams ended in a scoreless draw
 
Lieutenant-General Al-Shamsi called on the public to support the tournament and the participating teams.