SSC inspects the facilities of new Khorfakkan Club for Handicapped

The project will be built in two phases: the first includes a closed gymnasium with all services, facilities, terraces, international standards and a swimming pool with all the basics, the stage includes the construction of an international track of athletics at a length of 400 m to the parking lot next to the club management building. 70% of the facilities will be completed in the first phase to complete the rest of the additions in the second phase.

Dr. Issa Al Hazami said that following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the construction of the new facilities of Khorfakkan Club for disabled persons will be followed up to the latest international standards with all facilities and services to be a special environment for practicing all activities of this category.

He added that the club is located on an area of 5 thousand square meters, which can accommodate gymnasiums for disabled and friendly people and will be equipped with the latest specifications.