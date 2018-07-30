Sharjah Sports Council receives Marathon loyalty to the leader

Saleh Mohammed Hassan, general supervisor of the marathon, gave a detailed briefing on the letter of loyalty to the leader and its aspirations to be carried out in the next edition, which will be held in December of this year. The Organising Committee presented the shield of the Marathon to the Sharjah Sports Council in appreciation of the cooperation and support contributed by the Council in the success of this marathon.

Al Hazami presented a number of proposals that will lead the event in a distinctive manner in proportion to the status of the national initiative, expressing the readiness of the Sharjah Sports Council to cooperate with the Organising Committee to appear properly.