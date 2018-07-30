Sharjah Sports Council receives Marathon loyalty to the leader

  • Monday 30, July 2018 in 3:44 PM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, General Secretary of the Sharjah Sports Council, received on Sunday in his office the organising committee of the Marathon Letter of loyalty to the leader, in the presence of Saeed Al-Ajel, Director of Community Activities Department, on the occasion of the launch of preparations for the eighth edition of the marathon, which is supported by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Saleh Mohammed Hassan, general supervisor of the marathon, gave a detailed briefing on the letter of loyalty to the leader and its aspirations to be carried out in the next edition, which will be held in December of this year. The Organising Committee presented the shield of the Marathon to the Sharjah Sports Council in appreciation of the cooperation and support contributed by the Council in the success of this marathon.
 
Al Hazami presented a number of proposals that will lead the event in a distinctive manner in proportion to the status of the national initiative, expressing the readiness of the Sharjah Sports Council to cooperate with the Organising Committee to appear properly.