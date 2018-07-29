Mleiha Club’s participants learn on safety and potential fire hazards

The workshop was attended by Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni, Vice Chairman of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the 10th Summer Activity of Mleiha Club, accompanied by Musabeh Balajeed Al Ketbi, Chairman of Mleiha Sports and Cultural Club.

Al Ketbi stressed that the club seeks to raise the readiness of participants in dealing with dangers and coping with the threats.

In conclusion, Al Khasouni thanked the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Sharjah for their distinguished efforts in raising awareness of society.