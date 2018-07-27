SSDSC, SPSA discuss cooperation

  • Friday 27, July 2018 in 7:28 PM
Sharjah 24: The Board of Directors of Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club (SSDSC) discussed ways of enhancing cooperation and mechanisms of joint work with Sharjah Police Science Academy (SPSA) to promote communication with self defence sports such as Karate, Taekwondo and judo.
This came during a visit by a delegation from the Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club headed by its chairman Ahmed Al Owais, to the headquarters of the Sharjah Police Science Academy.
 
Al Owais underlined the importance of such cooperation being an extension of expertise and an important platform for the development of self defence sports.
 
Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Sciences Academy welcomed the cooperation with the Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club pointing out the Academy’s keenness to boost such cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both institutions.