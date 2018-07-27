SSDSC, SPSA discuss cooperation

This came during a visit by a delegation from the Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club headed by its chairman Ahmed Al Owais, to the headquarters of the Sharjah Police Science Academy.

Al Owais underlined the importance of such cooperation being an extension of expertise and an important platform for the development of self defence sports.

Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Sciences Academy welcomed the cooperation with the Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club pointing out the Academy’s keenness to boost such cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both institutions.