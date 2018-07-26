‘Sharjah Club’ holds its first meeting, distributes administrative positions

The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Obaid Al Hossan, Board Member of the Sharjah Sports Club, Head of group Games Department; members of the management and Ahmed Nada, Managing Director of group Games.

During the meeting, Saeed Matar Fairuz Mohammed, Board Member of the Sharjah Club, was selected as Deputy Chairman of the Group Games Department; Ali Hassan Al Amiri, Member of the Group Games Department, as basketball supervisor and Naji Rabeah Mubarak, Member of the Group Games Department as volleyball supervisor.

The meeting also discussed the preparations of handball and basketball teams for the next season 2018/2019.

The Group Games Department also reviewed the latest organisational developments of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khaled Al Qasimi International Handball Championship, to be hosted by Sharjah Club from August 29 to September 5. The formation of both technical and administrative bodies of sports teams was also addressed at the meeting.