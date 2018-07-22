ERC sponsors cycling race in Aden, Yemen

The ERC’s sponsorship of the event is part of its activities for the Year of Zayed, as well as its efforts to support Yemen’s liberated cities and regions, including through supporting local sports.

The competitors began at the Al Hayat Association in Khormaksar and continued to Noqtat Al Alam in Eastern Aden, before returning through Khormaksar to Al Buraiqeh District, a distance of 62 kilometres in a time of 1 hour and 55 minutes.

The race was won by Saleh Nasr Abdul Qawi from the Wehdat Aden Club, who was awarded the tournament trophy and a cash prize of 200,000 Yemeni Riyals. The other winners received various financial awards.

The race’s competitors thanked the ERC for supporting Yemen, including its sports sector, while noting that the ERC sponsored the race for the second time, in cooperation with the Cycling Union of Aden.

Nashaat Najeeb, President of the Cycling Union, said that the championship aims to revive sports in Aden and showcase its security, safety and stability, which could be seen as the cyclists toured around its streets. He also thanked the ERC for supporting the race for the second consecutive year.