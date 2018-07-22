UAE Minister of Community Development attends 50th anniversary of Special Olympics in Chicago

She pointed out that the country has acceded to and ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The accession, she said, is clearly reflected in all laws, ministerial decisions and national policies that guarantee a wide range of rights to people of determination and define the obligations of ministries, institutions and other bodies towards this important group of society.

Her Excellency’s comments were made during her visit to the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Special Olympics in Chicago, USA.

Speaking on the occasion, she said: "The UAE Government has launched the National Policy for Empowering People of determinations, which is based on the six pillars of Health and Rehabilitation, Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Outreach, Social Protection and Family Empowerment, and Public Life, Culture and Sports. This policy aims to create a barrier-free, inclusive society that allows persons with disabilities and their families to lead fulfilling lives through developing an effective support system. To send a positive message to society, the policy has renamed persons with disabilities in the UAE to people of determination. This gesture celebrates their strong motivation to contribute, create and achieve, and face the challenges of life with a positive spirit.”

Presenting the UAE experience

During the international celebration, which will continue until today July 22, Her Excellency presented a summary of the UAE’s distinguished experience in implementing the National Policy for Empowering People of determinations. In coordination with various government and private entities, the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) provides services for people of determination to ensure easy access to facilities, services, and information. In addition, the Ministry also oversees the inventory and identification of needs prior to implementing necessary measures in accordance with best international practices.

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid added that the Ministry of Community Development is currently working with relevant federal and local government agencies to develop a unified and comprehensive national classification of various disabilities in the UAE. This classification will serve as a national reference for stakeholders to provide services in accordance with the individual needs of people of determination regardless of the type of disability. It is expected that the classification will assist in raising the level of coordination and cooperation among the concerned parties to standardise detection and identification tools in a flexible manner that complies with global best practices in the field of disability.

Advisory Board

Her Excellency further highlighted the role of the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Community Development in empowering people of determination. The Council includes six members with disabilities from a total of 15 members. The Advisory Council is mandated to achieve the Ministry’s comprehensive sustainable development goals for people of determination and ensure the active engagement of all stakeholders in the achievement of those goals.

She also drew attention to the Recruitment Platform for People of Determination launched by the Ministry of Community Development in order to connect job-seeking people of determination with suitable vacancies in the public and private sector. The platform provides guidelines to help people of determination find job opportunities, pass interviews, and adapt with colleagues and work environments in general. Guidelines are also provided for employers on interviewing and dealing with people of determination in the workplace. Featuring illustrative examples of the different types of disabilities, they provide users with answers to queries on adjustments to work environments, and other frequently asked questions.

Excellence Guide

During the presentation, attended by representatives from 50 US states and Canada, Her Excellency outlined the quality standards of the services provided to people of determination in government and private institutions in the UAE in a manner that best suits their needs and integrates appropriate ways of communicating to ensure speed and accuracy in the provision of services. She also highlighted that as part of this priority, the Ministry has brought out the first local sign language dictionary, which includes various reference terms used in the UAE community to facilitate the inclusion of deaf people into mainstream society.

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid discussed preparations for hosting the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games following the success of the 9th Special Olympics Regional Games that drew the participation of 1,000 players from 32 countries, and the presence of 12,000 spectators.

She said: "In the United Arab Emirates, preparations are underway to host the Special Olympics World Games next year. As the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to host such an important event, we are looking forward to welcoming more than 7,000 players and spectators.” The event, she said, will include cultural, social and recreational activities.

During her visit to Chicago, Her Excellency emphasised her support to the UAE national team participating in the Unified Cup in Chicago from July 17 to 21, 2018. Her Excellency visited the team prior to its departure to the United States and attended part of the team's training in order to motivate and encourage the players.

Side meetings

On the sidelines of her participation in the 50th anniversary celebrations, Her Excellency held a number of meetings with prominent officials including Karen Tamley, Commissioner of the Chicago Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities in the United States, to discuss the policies and services provided for people with disabilities in Chicago.

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid also met with Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke, one of the key founders of the Special Olympics, who is credited with preparing a series of Olympic-style athletic competitions and introducing the idea of the games to Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1968. They discussed the history of the Special Olympics and the impact of these games on the players, their families, and the wider society.

Soldier Field

Her Excellency also visited Soldier Field, the venue where the Special Olympics was launched 50 years ago. The golden jubilee celebrations of the games served to encourage people around the world to make their cities more integrated and empowering for individuals with special needs. The commemoration showcased a spectrum of sports activities, interactive games, exhibitions and delicious food, as well as shows and competitions.

Aspire Chicago

Aspire Chicago, a bold, pioneering and uncompromising service provider to children and adults with developmental disabilities, their families and the Chicagoland community, marked yet another important stop-over on the Minister’s itinerary. Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid toured the company that is among the most innovative human service non-profits in the Midwest, to gain a first-hand understanding of its diverse services, and its success in providing employment opportunities to its beneficiaries.