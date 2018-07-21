Salem bin Huwaiden: ‘Al Dhaid Club’ made a quantum leap in summer activities

Sharjah 24: Salem bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club confirmed that Al Dhaid Club’s success in organising summer activities has evidently enriched the summer programme.
He pointed out that Al Dhaid Club has received more than 300 students from different ages since the launch of its summer activities which exceeded 40 covering cultural, social and cognitive areas.
 
He said that the activities aimed at promoting national concepts and deepening the spirit of loyalty and belonging, as well as spreading sport as a way of life among the youth.
 
 He also praised the role of the Sharjah Sports Council, the sponsors and all public institutions, as well as the parents for their continued efforts to make the summer events a success.