Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club launches its summer camp

  • Saturday 21, July 2018 in 8:50 PM
  • During the meeting of the new board of Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club
Sharjah 24: The Board of Directors of the newly reshuffled Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club will launch its first summer activities for girls and boys during its second summer camp under the patronage of Sharjah Sports Council.
The events will start on Sunday and continue until 16 August at the club's headquarters in Al Jazzat area, Sharjah.
 
Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club approved the summer camp programme, which is in line with the club's plans to expand defensive sports in the emirate of Sharjah.
 
The second summer camp will include karate, taekwondo and judo courses along with visits, excursions, sports, cultural and recreational activities of great benefit to participants.