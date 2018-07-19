Al Hamriyah Club organises maritime activities for its participants

  • Thursday 19, July 2018 in 11:45 AM
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: In cooperation with Al Hamriyah Municipality, and as part of the Sharjah’s Sports Council programme under the theme "Your holiday is different”, Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club organises a number of maritime activities for its participants of Al Hamriyah Summer Forum in its 24th, at the club's headquarters, with 100 participants of different age.
Salem Ghanem Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, Chairman of the Marine Activities Committee, said that the club, under the direct guidance of Jumaa Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, stressed the provision of all means of the participants’ safety during the maritime activities. 
 
The Forum is sponsored by Hamriyah Free Zone, National Paints Factories Co. as a Golden Sponsor. Almarai Company, Silver Sponsor. Mesco Marine Services, Ramada Hotel and Suites Ajman, Bronze Sponsor. In addition to the strategic partnership held by Al Hamriyah Municipality with the club.