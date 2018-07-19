Al Hamriyah Club organises maritime activities for its participants

Salem Ghanem Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, Chairman of the Marine Activities Committee, said that the club, under the direct guidance of Jumaa Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, stressed the provision of all means of the participants’ safety during the maritime activities.

The Forum is sponsored by Hamriyah Free Zone, National Paints Factories Co. as a Golden Sponsor. Almarai Company, Silver Sponsor. Mesco Marine Services, Ramada Hotel and Suites Ajman, Bronze Sponsor. In addition to the strategic partnership held by Al Hamriyah Municipality with the club.