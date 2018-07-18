SCC, SPWD discusses preparations for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, General Secretary of the Sharjah Sports Council, said that the work for the Sharjah 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers is proceeding as mandated by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Second Chairman of Sharjah Group and follow-up of Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of Sharjah Group, which reflects the great work being done to make the Asian event a success at the group level.

He added that the joint meeting also to follow up on everything related to sports facilities and clubs in the emirate or the level of follow-up preparations to receive the matches of the Sharjah Group in the Asian Cup 2019 in the playgrounds Sharjah Sports Club Samnan Branch.

The meeting also reviewed the mechanism of work during the coming period regarding a number of files and projects at the level of sports facilities.