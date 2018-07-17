Al Dhaid Club receives 50 participants from "Mleiha"

Participants joined an integrated water sports activities programme where they spent exciting moments swimming and enjoying other activities available.

Salem bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, welcomed the Mleiha Club delegation and praised the great cooperation between the two clubs.

Musabah Saeed Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, said that Mleiha Club seeks to strengthen its relations with other clubs in the emirate, pointing out the volume of cooperation and good relations between Mleiha Club Al Dhaid Club.