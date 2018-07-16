General Sports Authority, SSC discuss joint cooperation

This came during a meeting with His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, SSC.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the General Sports Authority stressed the need to strengthen the communication with all sports councils in order to promote the advanced level of sports in the UAE, highlighting the SSC’s remarkable role to support to the sports sector.

His Excellency Issa Hilal, stressed that the Council is keen to exchange experiences in order to achieve the required progress and the comprehensive sports development in line with the General Sports Authority’s objectives to enhance the sport sector’s achievements in UAE.