SSC reviews plans and strategies of Khorfakkan Club for Handicapped

Headed by Dr. Abdul Razzaq Ahmed Bani Rasheed, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Club for the Handicapped, the delegation have discussed several ways of cooperation in various aspects during the next phase.

During the meeting, Issa Hilal Al Hazami has praised the Club’s efforts and distinguished role in developing their achievements, stressing on the SSC’s keenness to support the club in various aspects.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Ahmed Bani Rasheed has lauded the endless support of the Sharjah Sports Council to achieve further achievements, congratulating him on the trust of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.