Al Hamriyah Club launches its 24th Summer Forum with 500 participants

  • Tuesday 10, July 2018 in 10:58 AM
Sharjah 24: Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club launched its summer activities for Al Hamriyah Summer Forum in its 24th ordinary session after the great success that it has achieved over the past 23 years, with 500 participants who started from Sunday 8th July and will continue until the 2nd August.
In cooperation with the strategic partner, Al Hamriyah Municipality, the Forum launched with a large ceremony that was attended by the management of the forum, participants and a number of their parents to be acquainted with the agenda of the forum.
 
In this regard, Rashed Ghanem Al Shamsi, Board Member of Al Hamriyah Club, General Supervisor of Al Hamriyah Forum, said that the age would be taken into consideration and their compatibility with the activities. In addition, regarding the Girls' Forum, all their programmes have been monitored.
 
For his part, Obaid Al Shamsi, Board Member of Al Hamriyah Club, and Chairman of the Cultural and Community Committee of the club, stressed that the club provided all the requirements for 24th Al Hamriyah Summer Forum.