Sharjah Sports Council visits Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled

The visit comes in line with Al Hazami's tour of all the clubs of the emirate, after taking office, to closely familiarise himself with the clubs’ achievements and the challenges facing them.

Al Hazami praised the outstanding results achieved by the heroes of Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, especially their win of the Cup in the “Year of Zayed Athletics” and "weight lifting," noting that Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled is an honourable sports platform for the emirate and the UAE at large.

Dr. Abdul Razzaq Ahmed Bani Rasheed, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled thanked the Sharjah Sports Council under the chairmanship of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi for its support of the club.

Al Hazami expressed his pride in the achievements of the club in various types of individual and group sports, stressing the keenness of the Sharjah Sports Council to support the club and enable it to continue its progress.

He also attended the seventh periodic meeting of the club's board of directors during which the club's previous season’s achievements were reviewed as well as the club’s needs for the next season to enhance its position in the local, regional and international arena.