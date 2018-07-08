‘Ittihad Kalba Club’ opens registration for its summer meeting

The Club’s activities are held as part of the "Saif Beladi" national programme, in conjunction with the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare and Sharjah Sports Council.

Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Debahi, member of the Board of Directors of the Cultural and Community Committee of the Club said that registration is open during the morning and evening periods until the end of this week and the completion of the number for citizens and residents aging 7-12 years and from different areas of the City of Kalba.

He added that the activities approved by the organising committee include sporting, cultural, heritage, recreational and scientific activities aiming to invest children's leisure time in developing their talents, improving their abilities, providing them with skills and competencies, and enabling them to practice their hobbies in a safe and encouraging environment under the supervision of national cadres.