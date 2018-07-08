Al Dhaid Club organises daily Karate trainings

During the training, the participants have received an advanced training by the karate coach, Ahmed Khalaf. The exercises were full of seriousness and fun at the same time.

Dr. Hamoud Al Eneizi, Director General of Al Dhaid Club, stressed the importance of spreading martial arts among young people. He also pointed out that the Karate sessions took a big turn among the participants.

Al Eneizi called on youth to participate in Al Dhaid Club’s programmes which targets the youth , helping them to use their free time properly especially during the summer vacation.