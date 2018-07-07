Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club organises basketball basics course

  • Saturday 07, July 2018 in 8:02 PM
  • Part of the training course
Sharjah 24: As part of the activities of the Summer gathering Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club holds for its members to learn all the group and individual sports, the Club, on Friday, ran a number of different exercises to teach participants the basics of basketball game.
The management of the club was keen to enable participants who came to the training sessions in the covered gym to learn the skills of basketball and how to deal with the ball and the mechanisms of ball striking. 
 
Salem bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club said that the importance of these activities lies in honing the skills and physical fitness of young people, and encouraging them to usefully pass their leisure time to build their bodies and enhance their athletic skills.