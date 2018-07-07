Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club enhances volunteerism

Mohammed Khalid Al Abbasi, Takatof Project Leadership Officer, spoke about the programme and the national activities in which Takatof volunteers participated both inside and outside the country, as well as the Takatof requirements for joining the programme.

He thanked the Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club for its role in promoting volunteerism, especially after signing a cooperation agreement with Takatof. He stressed that courses that promote volunteerism in the Central Region will be organised in light of the partnership with "Takatof".

Salem bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club thanked the Emirates Foundation and Takatof for their pioneering role in promoting volunteerism, noting that the club has undertaken to strengthen community partnerships and support national initiatives.

Khalifa Mubarak Dalmouk, Chairman of the Cultural Committee, said that volunteering in the UAE has become more distinctive and systematic and enabled the youth to participate in various national events. He also thanked Takatof officials.

The meeting was attended by a number of Takatof officials and employees as well as volunteers.