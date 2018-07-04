Emirates Cricket Board appoints Mubashshir Usmani as General Secretary

In this capacity, Usmani will promote the further development of ECB’s excellent relationships in the international cricket community, and provide support to the ECB management and board in the implementation of the board’s strategic plans at domestic and international levels.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman of the ECB, said, "I am pleased to have Usmani join the Cricket Board. He will be a great asset, and future growth of cricket in the UAE."

Mubashshir Usmani commented, "I am honoured to be part of the Emirates Cricket Board, and grateful to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board. I am also thankful to Khalid Al Zarooni for putting his confidence in me, as this will be a great opportunity to work under his guidance as ECB’s General Secretary."