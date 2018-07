The Club announced through social media the completion of the registration within 3 days. And in cooperation with the strategic partner, Al Hamriyah Municipality, the summer forum will be held from 08/07/2018 to 02/08/2018.

Rashed Ghanem Al Shamsi, Board Member of Al Hamriyah Club, General Supervisor of Al Hamriyah Forum, said that the activities of the forum will be held for five weeks, for the age of 12 - 15, and for the age groups 8 - 11 years, will be taken into consideration.