Chess and Culture Club for Sharjah Women, Venezuelan coach sign a contract

During the signing of the contract

The contract was signed in the presence of Karima Hassan Al Muaini, Chairman of the Club Board, and Khawla Al Serkal, Vice Chairman of the Board, as well as all the Board’s members.

Karima Hassan Al Muaini stressed that the Chess and Culture Club for Sharjah Women always seeks to attract the experts and add various experiences to the players, achieving the goal of the tournaments locally, regionally and internationally.

Commenting on the event, Sarai Carolina has expressed her happiness and pleasure to achieve maximum success in order to be worthy for the Club’s trust.

The Venezuelan coach Sarai Carolina is one of the best coaches, with many titles and tournaments.