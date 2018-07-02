Al Dhaid Club launches summer activities 2018

The club opened its gymnasium on Sunday, July 1, for all those wishing to spend a special summer holiday, which runs until August 9 and targets the age group 8 to 18 years according to the program launched by Sharjah Sports Council.

As part of the competition program of the Sharjah Sports Council, Al Dhaid Club will host water games and shooting competitions for all summer centers.

Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Club, said: "The club welcomes all citizens and residents to attend and participate in events held during the morning and evening periods to make the club the perfect home for events and activities.