Italy to host 25th UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

A field of 10 strong horses aged four years and above from Italy and Europe will compete in the prestigious 2,000-metre race, which Italy is hosting for the second time.

The UAE has become a dedicated supporter of its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994, to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

The series is advancing the UAE's efforts to build global awareness about the purebred Arabian horse and its significant place in the culture and history of the UAE.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan 15 years ago to promote and celebrate the Arabian horse, especially in Europe and North America, and prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbred horses, the UAE President Cup Series is the first international race series for Arabian horses and remains the premier races for the breed.