General Sports Authority reviews draft Sports Law

  • Saturday 30, June 2018 in 1:53 PM
Shrajah24 – WAM: The UAE's General Authority for Sports held its fifth board meeting on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Sports, and attended by board members and the Authority's General Secretariat.
During the meeting, board members reviewed the first draft of the Sports Law prepared by a committee assigned by the Authority. The proposed law will set objectives for the sports industry in the country, and assign roles and responsibilities between federal bodies and sporting federations per UAE policy and regulations.
 
The board also discussed the activities of the National Anti-Doping Committee, and its objective and plans.
 
A working mechanism for the support and care of gifted athletes in the UAE was also reviewed, as well as the need for the formation of a committee to establish the necessary criteria and working mechanisms to activate a fund for gifted athletes.