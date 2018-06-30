General Sports Authority reviews draft Sports Law

During the meeting, board members reviewed the first draft of the Sports Law prepared by a committee assigned by the Authority. The proposed law will set objectives for the sports industry in the country, and assign roles and responsibilities between federal bodies and sporting federations per UAE policy and regulations.

The board also discussed the activities of the National Anti-Doping Committee, and its objective and plans.

A working mechanism for the support and care of gifted athletes in the UAE was also reviewed, as well as the need for the formation of a committee to establish the necessary criteria and working mechanisms to activate a fund for gifted athletes.