80 participants in the second summer camp for marine sports

Tariq Saeed Allay, Board Member of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Chairman of the Media Committee, said that the club's board of directors, headed by Ali Salem Al Madfa, seeks through this summer camp to provide unique and practical opportunities for young people and kids to practice various marine sports, and to discover their talents to develop their performance in the future and represent the UAE in various local and international forums.

Tariq Saeed Allay added that the aim of this summer camp is to invest and exploit the leisure time of the participants during the summer to benefit them and their families and society.