Sharjah Sports Council enhances strategic building, prospects future

Sharjah Sports Council’s launch of the training course comes as part of the Youth Empowerment through Sport (YES) a youth-led programme designed to give young people the sports leadership skills to manage and run their own sporting activities, events and competitions.

The three- day course was launched in collaboration with Development and Research Academy for Sports Science Activities (DRASSA).

The course aims to give the participants the knowledge and skills related to the strategic planning process and prospecting the future.

At the launch ceremony, Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for their support and patronage of the sports sector in the emirate.

He said that this training course coincides with the preparation of the new strategic plan of the Sharjah Sports Council, as the human element is the main engine of the various works. He added that the course aims at empowering youth at the sports and professional levels, in addition to previous initiatives of the Council.

Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi stressed that the upcoming period will see the launch of the Professional Diploma Programme in Sports Media and Communication and an academic diploma in Sports Management, in cooperation with the Community College at the University of Sharjah, adding that the Council launches important initiatives to invest in sports talents, through providing sports youth with all possible means to make achievements.

Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi also thanked the Sharjah Chess Cultural Club for its continued cooperation with the Council in implementing various initiatives, activities and events.