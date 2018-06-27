Sharjah calls on UAE sporting families to go for gold and win AED 600,000

Organised by the Sharjah Sports Council, the awards consist of AED 300,000 in the ‘Sporting Family’ category, which is presented to a family whose members have made several professional accomplishments in sports. A prize of AED 100,000 will be awarded to winners of the ‘Family of Sports Heroes’, which is conferred on families who have supported the sporting ambitions of a family member. The new categories of ‘Hero/Heroine with a Disability’, and ‘Family Participation in Community and Health Sports’, will also receive AED 100,000 each.

Held under the vision and patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, Chairperson of the Sharjah Sports Family Award and wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, SSFA is encouraging all UAE nationals who meet the criteria to apply before the deadline of December 12, 2018.

All entrants, whether individual or collective, must have made their achievements at sports and athletics competitions organised officially at local, regional and international levels. The winners will be announced and honoured at a ceremony early next year.

Abdul Al Aziz Al Noman, Chairman of the SSFA Board of Trustees, said: “The awards aim to inspire the entire Emirati community, especially the young generation, to participate in sports through clubs, institutions and national teams. This not only fosters an excellent spirit of competition, but also reinforces the UAE national agenda 2021 on implementing wellbeing awareness with a focus on encouraging community members to pursue healthy lifestyles.

He added: “The award criteria show that there are many Emirati families whose members have attained outstanding achievements in sports and served as role models for their peers. We assure them that their success is appreciated, and encourage them to participate in the awards as part of their efforts to support national initiatives.”

Nada Al Naqbi, Secretary General of SSFA, added: “The SSFA reflects the importance of promoting sports as a cultural movement within the UAE and in participating in the award, Emiratis families can feel an enormous sense of loyalty both to and from their country.”

Dr. Salah Taher, Head of the awards’ Technical and Arbitral Committee, believes that the addition of two new categories will give Emirati families even greater opportunities to be recognised for their sporting achievements.

He added: “In particular, the ‘Hero/Heroine with a Disability’ award is a reflection of the UAE’s determination to bring equality and parity to people who are differently-abled. Sporting opportunities are greater than ever before and this category adds a new dimension to what is essentially an appreciation of all those who achieve sporting excellence as well as those that support them.”

The new category of ‘Hero/Heroine with Disability’ will be dedicated to families that have contributed to developing the sporting ambitions of a family member with special abilities and needs. The award celebrates the outstanding efforts of Emirati families, whose material and moral support has helped individuals challenge their disability and hone their skills to integrate themselves into the professional sporting circles of the UAE.

The ‘Family Participation in Community and Health Sports’ category has been created to shine the spotlight on families for whom participation in sports and regular physical activity is a lifestyle choice.