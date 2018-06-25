Mleiha Club organises supreme committee of its 2018 summer activities

The sixth periodic meeting of the Club’s Board of Directors was chaired by Musabah Saeed Al-Ketbi, Chairman of Mleiha Sports and Cultural Club, and several other dignitaries.

On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Al-Ketbi has extended the highest congratulations to the President of UAE and Their Royal Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

Al Ketbi stressed the Club’s keenness to improve the work system constantly , benefitting several students and athletes throughout their summer holidays.

The meeting also discussed the Club’s latest preparations for the next season, the requirements of the teams, and the agenda of ‘Year of Zayed’ 2018.

During the meeting, the supreme committee of the Mleiha Sports and Cultural Club has approved the summer activities 2018, under the chairmanship of Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni.