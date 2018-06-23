Egypt training session ahead of their final Group A match against Saudi Arabia

In only their third-ever appearance at a World Cup, Egypt suffered back-to-back Group A defeats - a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on 15th June, before a 3-1 reverse at the hands of hosts Russia on 19th June.



Their tournament will come to an end in Volgograd against Saudi Arabia, who have also been eliminated, next Monday.



The Liverpool forward injured his shoulder in a collision with Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos during the UEFA Champions League final on 26th May.



26-year-old Salah did not play against Uruguay due to fitness concerns with his shoulder, but started against Russia and scored a consolation penalty for Hector Cuper's side.