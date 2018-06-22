Ajman Stud to compete in "Arabian Horse World Championships of the Mediterranean and Arab Countries" in France

Throughout the event, the charisma, poise and ardour of the horses will be on show.

Khalid Ghanem, Director of Ajman Stud, said that participating in the 27th "Arabian Horse World Championships of the Mediterranean and Arab Countries" is the outcome of the results they achieved in previous championships and their strong debut performance in Europe in June, when they won three gold medals at the Prague International Arabian Horse Show.

Ajman Stud's Gallardo J won the "Colt Gold" title in 2016 while their other horses stole the show in 2013 when Sheikh Ammar was crowned best breeder and owner.

He also confirmed the readiness of their horses to maintain their record of winning titles during the show in Menton.

The championships will take place on 23rd and 24th June, 2018, at the Rondelli Stadium, which is close to the Quality Hotel Méditerranée in Menton. During the event, the best horses from around the world will be judged by an international jury on specific criteria, such as breed, style and pace.

As one of Europe's major events of the season, the two-day championships will attract skilled and distinguished Arabian horses.