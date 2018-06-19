FIFA brings the public together in Al Hamriya Council

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, pointed out that Al Hamriya platform under round-the-clock welcomes dozens of people from different ages to watch the World Cup, promoting a warm family atmosphere.

Praising the Al Hamriya platform for being well equipped, Al Shamsi added that the Council aimed to support the participating Arab teams and provide an opportunity for the public to cheer for their teams within a framework of sportsmanship, stressing that the Council has succeeded to achieve its goals and objectives.

At the conclusion, Al Shamsi called on the public and the families to continue attending Al Hamriyah platform and follow up the World Cup, aimed at strengthening the cohesion among families and the World Cup fans throughout the match.