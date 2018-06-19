Al Zahia partners with the AUS to celebrate the spirit of family and wellbeing

The strategic partnership, supported by Sharjah-based corporations, emphasized the role of local organisations in empowering graduates and alumni as the next generation to lead the change within their community. The celebrations, which took place on the AUS campus, aimed to promote the spirit of family and community and to acknowledge the unity and growth of the emirate of Sharjah.

Alongside hundreds of friends, families, alumni, and AUS faculty and staff, companies from within the Sharjah community participated at the four-day activity. Visitors enjoyed several friendly sports competitions at the heart of the AUS campus, where over 25 teams took part in a number of basketball, soccer and cricket matches - all competed for the grand trophies and medals that were given to winning teams during an awards ceremony.

Commenting on the partnership, Shadi Al Azzeh, Project Head, Al Zahia, Communities at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties, said “At Al Zahia, we believe in creating a community that promotes togetherness and enhances people’s wellbeing. By partnering with the American University of Sharjah, we are not only supporting younger generations to become leaders of the future, but also working hand-in-hand with local corporations to drive socio-economic growth of the emirate.”

As the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, Majid Al Futtaim crafts human-centric destinations by bridging people, business, and culture to create world class communities. Al Zahia strives to provide a quality family living experience by enabling residents and visitors to share great moments together as a community. Al Zahia regularly holds community family events for residents to foster human engagement and social well-being, such as the weekend ‘Open Market’ at the community’s Trees Park and the ‘Farmers Market’ in collaboration with Carrefour.