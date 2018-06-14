"Al Hamriya Council" honours UAE Jiu-Jitsu Champion

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, honoured the UAE Champion, Thamer Al Shamsi who also won a number of gold medals of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, in the presence of several members and dignitaries. The honouring comes as a gesture of Al Hamriya people to motivate the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Champion, Thamer Saeed Al Shamsi.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi has also praised Thamer Al Shamsi’s contribution in winning the gold medal of the Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2018, as well as winning several other medals.